Mass. Reports 17 New Deaths as Daily COVID Case Number Tops 1,000 for 3rd Straight Day

Massachusetts confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,216 more coronavirus cases Monday, marking the third straight day the state has announced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

It was in mid-May that the Department of Public Health last reported daily cases in the thousands.

There have now been 9,657 confirmed deaths and 148,336 cases, according to DPH. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.6%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,881, which would indicate there are 224 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 550. Of that number, 105 were listed as being in intensive care units and 43 are intubated, according to DPH.

Amid a spike in positive cases across the state, 13 communities are reverting back to Step 1 of Phase 3 of Massachusetts' reopening plan after being designated as high-risk for three weeks now.

Those communities are: