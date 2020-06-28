Mass. Reports 19 More Coronavirus Deaths, 224 More Cases

Another 19 people with the coronavirus have died in Massachusetts and 224 new cases were detected, health officials said Sunday.

Massachusetts has long been one of the major coronavirus hot spots in the U.S., and on Friday its death toll reached 8,000, third most in the country behind New York and New Jersey. But all three states have seen their daily numbers decrease substantially since the peaks of their surges.

As of Sunday, Massachusetts had a death toll of 8,060 and 108,667 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases.

The number of new deaths was lower than the average daily total over the past seven days, which stood at 31. The number of new cases, however, was slightly higher than the average daily total over the past week, which was 215.

Attention has shifted from the United States' Northeast to the South and Southwest, where states like Florida, Texas and Arizona are experiencing their own surges.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

The new surges are happening because states are reopening too fast and without the proper testing and tracing mechanisms in place, a Harvard public health expert said on the "TODAY" show Saturday.

"We opened up too fast. We opened up bars, we opened up nightclubs, and it's the combination of all of that that has led us to where we are today," said Dr. Ashish Jha, who leads the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

In Massachusetts, the second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan went effect last Monday. It allows indoor dining to begin, increases capacity at offices from 25% to 50% and allows retailers to open fitting rooms, though by appointment only.

The six indicators informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of reopening the state are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities. Their statuses have held steady, with half in a positive trend and half "in progress" since June 5.

On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pledged $275 million for economic recovery in areas like housing and business competitiveness.