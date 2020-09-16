coronavirus

Mass. Reports 295 More COVID Cases, 20 New Deaths

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts reported 295 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 20 deaths.

There have now been 9,036 confirmed deaths and 123,720 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked down to 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report is listed as 9,245, which would indicate there are 209 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data that's released weekly. The Department of Public Health's reports are usually released at 4 p.m.

CORRECTION (Sept. 16, 2020): An earlier headline on this story interchanged the figures for new deaths and new cases in Wednesday's report.

