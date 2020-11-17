Mass. Reports 2,263 More COVID Cases, 20 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,263 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 20 deaths.

There have now been 10,130 confirmed deaths and 186,774 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 230 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 3.2%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 835. Of that number, 159 were listed as being in intensive care units and 73 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Marty Walsh warned that a shutdown of the economy and a ban on indoor dining are among the measures that could be taken if coronavirus cases continue to rise in Boston.

"We're not at a point yet where we have to shut everything down. The last resort would be to shut things down right now, and we're headed toward that last resort," Walsh said at his coronavirus briefing.

The mayor said metrics show daily COVID-19 cases in Boston are starting to look like they did when the city was at its peak in April and May.

"We need to continue to stay focused on turning this trend around," Walsh said.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Walsh is urging area college students who are heading home to not return for the rest of the semester in an effort to curb cases of the virus.