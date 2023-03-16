Mass. Reports 2,612 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 2,612 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

In total, there have been 2,027,015 cases and 22,414 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, shows another drop in cases and hospitalizations from the last week. It's reported that as of March 14, there were 47 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 423 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 47 were in intensive care and 15 were intubated.

Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has seen levels trending down.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 4.49% Thursday, compared to 4.85% last week.

Case counts during the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022 reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

Millions of vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.