Mass. Reports 2,841 More COVID-19 Cases as Surge Continues

Health officials reported 2,841 new confirmed COVID-19 cases -- setting another high-water mark of daily reported cases for the fall -- and 27 more deaths Saturday, as the rising surge in cases of the coronavirus continues in Massachusetts.

The death toll in the state now stands at 10,293, and the total number of cases of COVID-19 has jumped to 180,468, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's daily report.

The last daily report with more coronavirus cases was April 14, according to archival data on the Department of Public Health's website. Saturday marks the third-most cases reported by Massachusetts in a single day since the pandemic began.

Another 228 deaths not listed in the confirmed total are considered probably linked to COVID-19, according to Friday's report.

Dr. Susan Wilcox, Critical Care Division Chief at Mass. General, discusses the preparations being taken for the apparent second wave of coronavirus that's striking the region.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stayed relatively level at 3.07%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 705. Of that number, 151 were listed as being in intensive care units and 71 are intubated, according to the Department of Public Health.

These new high numbers come as researchers release findings that people in Massachusetts are gathering more frequently in closed spaces. Nearly three-quarters of people said at the end of April they were avoiding contact with other people, but that dropped to just over half by late October, according to the report.

Mask wearing has risen, however, as about 80% of people surveyed said they follow mask guidelines closely -- a figure that would put Massachusetts in the highest levels of adherence to mask wearing in the country.

Given the rising numbers, Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday said the field hospital at DCU Center in Worcester will be Massachusetts' first to reopen.

"We can only set up so many extra beds. Every single person in Massachusetts needs to appreciate their role in dealing with the spread of this virus," Baker said.

Police have also