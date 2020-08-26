Mass. Reports 315 More Cases, 26 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 315 new coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths Wednesday, with the coronavirus testing rate holding a steady 1.1%.

There have now been 8,755 confirmed deaths and 117,085 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's daily COVID-19 report. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily report, however, is listed as 8,987, which would indicate there are 232 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

From now on, Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said last week.

"This dataset has grown over time and with the amount of data that must be gathered from several data sources, organized and quality check for each Wednesday's report, it's become increasingly difficult to meet the 4 p.m. self-imposed deadline," Sudders said last Thursday.

Meanwhile, a recent spike in coronavirus cases in East Boston could result in additional restrictions, up to and including a curfew, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said earlier in the day.

In the past week, 127 East Boston residents tested positive for COVID-19, a rate of 11.4%, Walsh said at a news conference. The rate is five times higher than the citywide positive test rate of 2.3%.

Walsh said as of now, there will not be a curfew but he didn't rule out the possibility if the situation doesn't improve.