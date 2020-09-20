coronavirus

9,100 Mass. Residents Have Now Died From COVID-19

There have now been 9,100 deaths and 125,479 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports

By Staff and wire reports

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Massachusetts reached 9,100 on Sunday, as health officials reported 15 new deaths.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,310, indicating there are 210 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

An additional 340 cases of the virus were also announced Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 125,479, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. More than 2,000 more cases are listed as probable in the report, while the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%.

Suffolk County reported 67 new cases on Sunday, bringing the county's cumulative confirmed cases to date to 23,741.

Boston Public Schools are starting up on Monday with full remote learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Schools will later move to a hybrid model that will include some in-person learning. Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the hybrid model will allow students to learn in-person for two days a week and learn remotely three days a week.

"Families with students who have not opted in to the hybrid model, and plan to learn remotely five days a week, will not lose their spot,'' she said.

Parent Elizabeth Mayer said she was nervous for Monday, "but I've been reassured by the teachers here that they're going to be as supportive as they can.''

The Boston Teachers Union is concerned about air quality in the city's schools.

"The reason we're willing to do remote learning is not because we want to, but because health and safety has to come first,'' said Jessica Tang, the union's president.

