Mass. Reports 3,627 New COVID-19 Cases and 40 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 3,627 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday. The Department of Public Health also announced 40 more deaths from COVID-19.

There have now been 10,833 confirmed deaths and 253,649 cases, according to the DPH. Another 243 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19 at this time.

The average rate of COVID-19 tests was 5.81% as of Tuesday, according to the report — an increase from Monday's 5.46%.

FDA review of data found Pfizer's vaccine is safe and effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus infection.

As of the time of the report, 1,552 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of that total, 310 are listed as being in intensive care units and 166 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts will roll back to Phase 3, Step 1 of the reopening plan.

"The rate Massachusetts residents are getting infected and the rate at which they are needing medical care, if all continues to move at this pace, is simply not sustainable over time, and our health care system will be put at risk," Baker said. "We have to do more."

The rollback, which goes into effect Sunday, will result in the closures of some businesses, including indoor performance venues and certain high-contact indoor recreational businesses. Baker also said the state is reducing capacity for "pretty much everything" from 50% to 40%.