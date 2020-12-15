Mass. Reports 3,720 More Coronavirus Cases, 55 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 3,720 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 55 deaths.

There have now been 11,190 confirmed deaths and 286,866 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 253 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 5.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,834. Of that number, 371 were listed as being in intensive care units and 200 are intubated, according to DPH.

A surge in coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving has put a major strain on the state's health care system, Gov. Charlie Baker said on Tuesday.

Because the situation could worsen, the governor is urging residents not to gather in groups during the upcoming holidays.

On Dec. 1, four days after Thanksgiving, Baker said the state was averaging about 2,400 new COVID-19 cases each day. A week later, about 10 days after Thanksgiving, the average number of daily new cases had nearly doubled to almost 4,800, the governor said.