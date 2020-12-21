Mass. Reports 3,760 More COVID Cases, 41 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 3,760 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 41 deaths.

There have now been 11,506 confirmed deaths and 314,850 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 253 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 5.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,991. Of that number, 410 were listed as being in intensive care units and 215 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier in the day, the coronavirus vaccine from Cambridge-based Moderna began arriving in hospitals across the country including Massachusetts.

The state is slated to receive 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks.

During a Monday news conference, Gov. Charlie Baker once again pleaded with residents to not travel for Christmas as cases have dramatically spiked since Thanksgiving. He also warned that a second surge could further inundate the state's health care system.

"We simply can't afford to have another spike, one of the largest in the United States, take place after the Christmas holiday while we're still dealing with the spike that came from Thanksgiving," Baker said.

The governor said there is a possibility of additional guidance or restrictions around holiday travel which could be announced in the coming days.