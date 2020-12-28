Mass. Reports 4,060 More COVID Cases, 48 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,060 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 48 deaths.

There have now been 11,900 confirmed deaths and 342,764 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 258 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 6.7%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 2,230. Of that number, 430 were listed as being in intensive care units and 234 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Monday, CVS Health began to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to all residents and workers in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

A retired teacher who lives at the Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood was scheduled to be one of the first people to get the vaccine, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said about 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated.

Those receiving the vaccination from pharmacy companies CVS and Walgreens must give their consent first.

Older residents of long-term care facilities are at higher risk from the coronavirus. More than 60% of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts have been in residents of such facilities, according to state health officials.