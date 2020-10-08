Mass. Reports 409 More Cases, 8 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional eight deaths.

There have now been 9,350 confirmed deaths and 134,277 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked down slightly to 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,565, which would indicate there are 215 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 484. Of that number, 85 were listed as being in intensive care units and 23 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Wednesday, the DPH released its latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including the updated community-level risk assessment map.

Mass. Dept. of Public Health

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Acushnet, Amherst, Attleboro, Avon, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Dartmouth, Dracut, Dudley, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Revere, Southborough, Southbridge, Springfield, Sunderland, Waltham, Webster, Winthrop, Woburn and Worcester.

There are 17 more communities listed in the high-risk category than there was the week before.