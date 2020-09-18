Mass. Reports 431 More COVID-19 Cases, 8 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 431 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional eight deaths.

There have now been 9,059 deaths and 124,570 confirmed cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,269, indicating there are 210 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

A day earlier, Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to get flu shots this year, saying it was "more important than ever" to prevent overcrowding at hospitals in case coronavirus cases surge again.

Some 900,000 flu shots are distributed each year through a variety of "tried and true mechanisms," Baker said.

On Wednesday, DPH released its latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including an updated version of the state's new community-level risk assessment map.

The data includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map. Beginning in September, health officials are also including data from colleges and universities in the report.

Mass. Department of Public Health

Cities and towns shaded red have the greatest risk levels. There are 17 in Wednesday's map, an increase from the 13 in last week's map, which included data from Aug. 23-Sept. 5.

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Chelsea, Dedham, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, Plainville, Revere, Saugus, Tyngsborough, Winthrop, Wrentham and Worcester.