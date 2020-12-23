Mass. Reports 4,509 More COVID Cases, 81 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,509 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 81 deaths.

There have now been 11,630 confirmed deaths and 322,652 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 257 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly decreased to 5.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 2,066. Of that number, 409 were listed as being in intensive care units and 226 are intubated, according to DPH.

Beginning Saturday, a series of new restrictions aimed at reducing the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since the Thanksgiving holiday will begin. The new rules, announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, will run until at least Jan. 10.

Under the temporary rules, restaurants, movie theaters, performance venues, casinos, offices, places of worship, retail businesses, fitness centers, health clubs, libraries, golf facilities, driving and flight schools, arcades, museums, and "sectors not otherwise addressed" must limit their customer capacity to a maximum of 25%.

Social gatherings must also be limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside, Baker said.

In addition, hospitals must halt most elective surgeries during the restriction timeframe.