Mass. Reports 454 More Cases, 8 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 454 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional eight deaths.

There have now been 9,323 confirmed deaths and 133,359 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,538, which would indicate there are 215 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 494. Of that number, 85 were listed as being in intensive care units and 31 are intubated, according to DPH.

The numbers come the day Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard announced they are teaming up for a six-month study of 10,000 people to help them better understand the prevalance of COVID-19 in the area and to help identify potential surges during the fall and winter.

The organizations in a joint statement said the study, called TestBoston, will provide monthly at-home kits for both the virus and antibodies against it. They say study results may reveal critical clues and warning signs about how COVID-19 cases are changing in the area, while helping investigators establish a model for at-home sample collection.