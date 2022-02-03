Mass. Reports 4,829 New COVID Cases

Massachusetts on Thursday reported another 4,829 confirmed coronavirus cases and 59 new deaths, with hospitalizations and the test positivity rate still declining.

This puts the state's COVID-19 cases at 1,498,053 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 21,692.

Case numbers have dropped significantly from peaking numbers at the beginning of last month. State health officials reported a single-day record on Jan. 5, topping 27,000 cases, followed by the second-highest single-day total on Jan. 7, with more than 26,000 cases.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, continue to trend downward after spiking to heights not seen since previous surges, a peak thought to be driven at least in part by the omicron variant.

The 7-day average test positivity came in at 5.89% Thursday, down from the 6.37% reported on Wednesday.

There were 1,661 hospitalizations reported Wednesday, with 273 patients in intensive care and 161 patients intubated. As recently as Jan. 14 there were 3,300 patients in hospitals. The worst period in the pandemic for hospitalizations continues to be April 2020, when nearly 4,000 people with COVID were in Massachusetts hospitals.

The state has started releasing a new breakdown of virus hospitalizations, data that indicates whether COVID-19 is the primary cause of hospitalization, or incidental. This data shows that from Jan. 13 to Feb. 1, roughly 50% of COVID-19 patients were primary cases.

Experts have said that case count reporting may have become a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests that go unreported. Officials also warn that hospitalizations, which may be a better metric to measure by, often lag behind case counts, which means even if COVID-19 cases are dropping, health care systems could still be stressed by patient influx and staffing shortages.

More than 13.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.7 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.8 million second shots, and over 339,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. Over 2.7 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 5,214,358 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.