Mass. Reports 5,475 More COVID Cases, 47 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 5,475 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 47 deaths.

There have now been 11,010 confirmed deaths and 269,929 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 247 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 5.7%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has slightly decreased to 1,605. Of that number, 309 were listed as being in intensive care units and 165 are intubated, according to DPH.

Friday's report comes as coronavirus cases also continue to rise in Bay State schools, with 923 more cases reported this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday released their weekly COVID-19 report saying a total of 503 students learning in-person or in a hybrid plan tested positive from Dec. 3 to 9, as did 420 school district staffers.

That number, so far, represents the most coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools since students returned to class for the fall.