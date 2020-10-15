Mass. Reports 568 More Cases, 23 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 568 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 23 deaths.

There have now been 9,452 confirmed deaths and 138,651 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.3%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,672, which would indicate there are 220 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 503. Of that number, 92 were listed as being in intensive care units and 34 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Wednesday, the DPH released its weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including the updated community-level risk assessment map. It shows 63 communities considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, a new high and an increase of 23 since last week.

Mass. Dept. of Public Health

The communities in the highest risk level as of Wednesday are: Abington, Acushnet, Amherst, Attleboro, Auburn, Berkley, Boston, Brockton, Canton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Dartmouth, East Bridgewater, East Longmeadow, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Framingham, Hanover, Hanson, Haverhill, Hingham, Holbrook, Holliston, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Littleton, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Marlborough, Marshfield, Methuen, Middleton, Milford, Milton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Oxford, Pembroke, Plymouth, Randolph, Revere, Rockland, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Somerville, Southborough, Springfield, Sunderland, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, Waltham, Webster, West Newbury, Weymouth, Winthrop, Woburn and Worcester.