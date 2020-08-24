Mass. Reports 571 New COVID Cases, 27 Deaths Since Friday Afternoon

Massachusetts reported 571 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 27 deaths Monday, figures which don't represent the usual daily numbers, since the state's data has been on hold over the weekend due to a planned systems upgrade.

Monday's COVID-19 report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health includes all the state's data since Friday at 5 p.m.

There have now been 8,717 confirmed deaths and 116,421 cases, according to the DPH. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked down to 1.1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 8,949, which would indicate there are 232 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The numbers in Monday's report were higher due to the health department moving its data system from a DPH server to the Amazon Web Services cloud, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said last week.

"Moving to the cloud will help handle dramatic increases in anticipated testing volume, as well as other data, which is particularly important now as we anticipate rapid increase in COVID testing volumes," she said.

On Friday night, the pipeline through which labs report COVID-19 test results to DPH was shut down to facilitate the shift.

Another change is that the weekly report that features town-by-town data will now be released by 6 p.m. on Wednesday's, Sudder said last week.

"This dataset has grown over time and with the amount of data that must be gathered from several data sources, organized and quality check for each Wednesday's report, it's become increasingly difficult to meet the 4 p.m. self-imposed deadline," Sudders said Thursday.