Mass. Reports 646 More Cases, 22 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 646 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 22 deaths.

There have now been 9,559 confirmed deaths and 142,941 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.3%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,780, which would indicate there are 221 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 519. Of that number, 91 were listed as being in intensive care units and 36 are intubated, according to DPH.

DPH plans to release the weekly town-by-town COVID data on Thursday's now in order to "take a more targeted approach with our guidance," the department announced Wednesday.

The Command Center is continuously refining, enhancing and adding to this public data, some of the most comprehensive in the nation, to further strengthen the information and analysis we provide to local communities to guide their decisions," read a statement from DPH.