Mass. Reports 7,318 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

In total, there have been 1,909,721 cases and 20,545 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 239 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 764 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 61 were in intensive care and 23 were intubated.

Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has not seen any significant jumps moving into the flu and winter season, at least not yet. Doctors are still encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect against the virus.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows a dip in COVID-19 levels.

Hospitals are gearing up for a difficult winter, anticipating a rise in COVID-19 cases paired with flu season. There has also been an increase in cases of RSV, which threatens to overwhelm children's hospitals in parts of the country.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 6.51% Thursday, compared to 7.31% last week.

This spring bump was well below the types of case counts and hospitalizations seen at height of the omicron surge in January, when average daily case counts reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

More than 15 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.