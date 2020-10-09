Mass. Reports 734 More Cases, 12 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 734 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 12 deaths.

There have now been 9,362 confirmed deaths and 135,011 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked back up to 1.1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,577, which would indicate there are 215 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 500. Of that number, 88 were listed as being in intensive care units and 28 are intubated, according to DPH.

The numbers come as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Thursday that 106 Massachusetts students and 57 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, an increase over the previous week.

The cases were reported between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, and includes students who have participated in in-person or hybrid learning at 61 school districts, collaboratives and special education schools.

From Sept. 24 to Sept. 30., the DESE reported 61 cases among students and 35 among staff members.