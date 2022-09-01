Mass. Reports 7,790 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,790 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

In total, there have been 1,845,953 cases and 20,112 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 199 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 606 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 56 were in intensive care and 21 were intubated.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, were down this week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All of Massachusetts is currently listed at low risk of transmission of the virus, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 7.61% Thursday, compared to 7.84% last week.

This spring bump was well below the types of case counts and hospitalizations seen at height of the omicron surge in January, when average daily case counts reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

COVID levels in wastewater, as reported by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's tracking system show numbers heading down in Boston area compared to last week.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

More than 15 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.