Mass. Reports 795 New Confirmed COVID Cases, 8 More Deaths

Massachusetts public health officials confirmed 795 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on Saturday.

This latest report puts the total number of confirmed cases in the state at 652,535 and the death total at 17,324 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 352 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of positive tests on Saturday dipped to 1.32%. That figure has fallen slightly each day since April 27, and in general has been declining since the end of March.

Overall, many of Massachusetts' COVID metrics, including the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day, have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again, dropping to 19,125 on Saturday from 19,784 on Friday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases also dropped again to 441. Of those currently hospitalized, 128 are listed as being in intensive care units and 66 are intubated - both of which are down from Friday's figures.

The seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline, too, dropping to 495. It's the first time since Nov. 6, 2020 that figure has fallen below the 500 mark.

More than 6.65 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts as of Saturday, including nearly 3.8 million first doses and over 2.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. More than 220,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

Over 2.8 million people have been fully immunized in the Bay State.