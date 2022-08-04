coronavirus

Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

In total, there have been 1,803,391 cases and 19,898 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts Coronavirus
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday.

In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.

The state reported 144 people hospitalized at least in large part because of COVID-19 and a total of 560 people in hospitals with the virus. Among that group, 41 were in intensive care and 15 were intubated.

Most of eastern Massachusetts is at medium risk for COVID-19 this week, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the rest of the state at low risk.

The state's seven-day average positivity was at 7.97% Thursday, compared to 8.09% last week.

COVID levels in the Boston area's wastewater, as reported by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's tracking system, show numbers holding steady.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

More than 15.25 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

