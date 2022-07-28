Mass. Reports 9,954 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,954 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

In total, there have been 1,803,391 cases and 19,898 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 171 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 616 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 48 are in intensive care and 19 are intubated.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, were down this week. Experts have warned that this summer will be more challenging than last year, with a much higher level of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Most of eastern Massachusetts is at medium risk for COVID-19 this week, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the rest of the state at low risk.

The most recent spring peak in cases was attributed to subvariants of omicron — first, it was the "stealth" omicron variant BA.2, and more recently the BA.2. 12.1 subvariant. Newer variants have since been identified in New England, including the BA.5 and BA.2.75. The BA.5 variant seems to be driving a new wave of infections, though it is too soon to determine what the result of that might be.

The state's seven-day average positivity was at 8.09% Thursday, compared to 8.17% last week.

This spring bump was well below the types of case counts and hospitalizations seen at height of the omicron surge in January, when average daily case counts reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

COVID levels in wastewater, as reported by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's tracking system show numbers heading down in Boston area compared to last week.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

More than 15 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.