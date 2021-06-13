Mass. Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths, Lowest Single-Day Case Count Since Last March

Massachusetts health officials reported no new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for only the fourth time since deaths were first reported during the pandemic in the commonwealth.

The last time the state had a rare no deaths day was on May 11, according to Massachusetts Department of Public Health records.

The DPH also reported 33 new COVID cases on Sunday, which is the lowest single-day case count since March 12, 2020 -- the earliest days of the pandemic.

The state's confirmed case total is now at 662,811, with the death toll standing at 17,576 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts COVID metrics are reaching new lows as nearly 4 million Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.42% in the latest report released Sunday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases dipped to 133. Of those currently hospitalized, 48 are listed as being in intensive care units and 27 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell again to 2,695.

More than 8.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: more than 4.3 million first shots and nearly 3.7 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as over 263,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 3,962,956 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.