Mass. Residents Look Ahead After Learning When They'll Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker outlined when residents who have not yet been able to get the coronavirus vaccine will become eligible.

This coming Monday is a big day for Yollette Cepecdes, she learned after the governor's announcement Wednesday.

"I just turned 60, so I can get it," Cespedes said of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 22, everyone 60 and older becomes eligible for the shot.

Vaccination appointments will be opened to any resident 16 years or older on April 19

While Cespedes was hesitant because of how quickly the coronavirus vaccine came to be — though scientists' unprecedented race to develop vaccines included massive amounts of testing for safety — she said she wants it so she can travel overseas.

Jenny Chou also wants to make plans.

"I really want to travel and possibly go back to my country to visit my friends, so I think a vaccine will be necessary, right, for protecting ourselves and others," she said.

Some have good reason to be cautious, like Anthony Elkommus Youssef.

"I'm allergic to penicillin, so I heard that if you have any allergies, you should check first and make sure you can take the vaccine," Youssef said.

Kiyoshi Brizard isn't sure he needs the vaccine since he was already sick with the virus

"I don't know if I really need to get the vaccine," he said. "I'm not sure. I'm still thinking about it."

And there are those, like Sophia Allen, who will just say no.

"I'm not really exposing myself to any kind of COVID or anything like that, so I don't really see any reason to be vaccinated for something that you're not exposing yourself to," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have been infected with COVID-19 still get the vaccine, since it's not yet known how long the antibodies made by the immune system last. The CDC has advice for those with vaccine allergies.

Getting vaccinated is not the same thing as being exposed to the live virus. Vaccines include portions of the virus, or replicas, that train the body to detect the real thing. Learn how vaccines work here.

Many people are happy to get the shot because they are anxious to end this pandemic.

"I don't want to be like this forever," said Mihika Joshi. "I would just rather have everyone vaccinated, everyone be safe and not really have to wear their masks anymore. College isn't back to normal. Nothing's back to normal, really, so I just want to go back to normalcy."