Mass. Restaurant Owners Excited Baker Wants to Keep Outdoor Dining on the Table

Restaurants in Massachusetts have relied heavily on outdoor dining since the coronavirus pandemic began, and that could continue after the State of Emergency ends next month.

On Moody Street in Waltham, business owners are thrilled that Gov. Charlie Baker wants to extend outdoor dining through Nov. 29.

"The fact that he is fighting for us to go to November, which is our original plan, all the money we put into this to do outdoor dining to survive, on top of the past 15 months of not surviving, I mean, this is huge," said Scotti O'Connor of Joco's Bar and Kitchen.

It's also huge for people like Beverly Rogers, who loves how the street has been transformed.

"At one point, they opened it back up to regular, and if felt like there were so many more limits on seating and the vibe," she said.

Even if the legislature does sign off on this, it will be up to local towns and cities to approve the outdoor extension.

At Fat Baby Sushi and Cocktails in South Boston, they're also liking the news.

"The pandemic was so bad, but the one shining light they gave us was this outdoor seating," said Tommy Berry of Fat Baby Sushi and Cocktails.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has said she's on board, and for restaurants, it's made all the difference.

"Hopefully, moving forward, this isn't a flash of light, that it's a pandemic thing, but we could do this going forward," Berry said.