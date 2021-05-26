outdoor dining

Mass. Restaurant Owners Excited Baker Wants to Keep Outdoor Dining on the Table

Outdoor dining has been important for restaurants throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and businesses are happy Gov. Charlie Baker wants to extend the practice through Nov. 29

By Kathryn Sotnik

NBC Universal, Inc.

Restaurants in Massachusetts have relied heavily on outdoor dining since the coronavirus pandemic began, and that could continue after the State of Emergency ends next month.

On Moody Street in Waltham, business owners are thrilled that Gov. Charlie Baker wants to extend outdoor dining through Nov. 29.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The fact that he is fighting for us to go to November, which is our original plan, all the money we put into this to do outdoor dining to survive, on top of the past 15 months of not surviving, I mean, this is huge," said Scotti O'Connor of Joco's Bar and Kitchen.

It's also huge for people like Beverly Rogers, who loves how the street has been transformed.

"At one point, they opened it back up to regular, and if felt like there were so many more limits on seating and the vibe," she said.

Even if the legislature does sign off on this, it will be up to local towns and cities to approve the outdoor extension.

More on the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Gov. Baker Files Legislation to Extend Some COVID-19 Emergency Measures

coronavirus 21 mins ago

List: How Much Coronavirus Relief Money Will Your School Get?

At Fat Baby Sushi and Cocktails in South Boston, they're also liking the news.

"The pandemic was so bad, but the one shining light they gave us was this outdoor seating," said Tommy Berry of Fat Baby Sushi and Cocktails.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has said she's on board, and for restaurants, it's made all the difference.

"Hopefully, moving forward, this isn't a flash of light, that it's a pandemic thing, but we could do this going forward," Berry said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

outdoor diningMassachusettscoronavirusBOSTONCOVID-19
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us