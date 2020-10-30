Massachusetts schools on Thursday reported the greatest number of weekly coronavirus cases so far this fall.

A total of 201 students learning in-person or in hybrid classes, as well as 85 school staff members, reported a positive test result between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, according to the report from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That's 286 positive cases over the week.

It's an increase of 84 cases from the prior week, when 129 in-person/hybrid students and 73 district staff tested positive.

The increase comes despite the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings remaining the same compared to the prior week.

See the full report at the department's website.