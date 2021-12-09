coronavirus

Mass. Schools Report 6,879 COVID Cases Among Students in Last Week, 1,105 Among Staff

A total of 7,984 students and employees tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, according to data released Thursday from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

By Staff Reports

NBC 5 News

The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools has effectively nearly doubled week over week, with nearly 8,000 students and staff testing positive in the past week.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report, which shows a total of 6,879 students and 1,105 employees tested positive for the virus between Dec. 2. and Dec. 8.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the previous report, which encompassed two weeks worth of data due to the Thanksgiving holiday, 8,513 students and 1,396 employees tested positive for COVID. That report covering Nov. 18 and Dec. 1 was also an increase from the one prior.

The latest report shows student cases represent 0.75% of the estimated 920,000 students enrolled in K-12 schools. DESE said 0.79% of the roughly 140,000 staff members tested positive in the last week.

More COVID-19 news

coronavirus 60 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 5,472 New COVID Cases, 27 Deaths as Surge Continues

COVID Q&A 4 hours ago

Are Holiday Parties Safe Amid COVID Spike? Here's Advice From Top Boston Doctors

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by the DESE takes into account school districts (including charter schools), collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to the state.

The state had stopped publicly reporting the school data in mid-June as school was winding down and cases were dropping. The June 16 report included only 53 new cases in students and 5 among school staff.

COVID cases are also surging across the state right now. Massachusetts health officials reported another 5,472 confirmed cases Thursday -- the most in one day since mid-January.

The previous single-day high for newly confirmed COVID cases was on Jan. 16, as last winter's surge was receding, state data shows. Thursday's total is the second straight day above 5,400.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19SCHOOLS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us