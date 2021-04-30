Mass. Schools Report 812 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools saw 812 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the past two weeks.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 718 students and 94 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between April 15 and April 28.

The case report marks a decrease of 467 total cases from the previous report. The last report said 1095 students and 184 district staff tested positive, for a total of 1,279 cases.

While the number of positive cases in schools has fluctuated, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained the same over the past month.