Mass. Schools Report 910 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 910 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 682 students and 228 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between March 18 and March 24.

The case report marks an increase of 241 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 476 students and 193 district staff tested positive, for a total of 669 cases.

All elementary schools in Massachusetts are expected to phase out remote learning by April 5, according to guidance issued by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier this month.

Some districts -- including Somerville, Brockton, Chelsea, Springfield and Boston -- have been granted waivers and allowed to delay the return to in-person learning in order to prepare for the transition.