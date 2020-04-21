Another 152 people have died from the coronavirus in Massachusetts, health officials said Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll from the outbreak to 1,961.

The total number of positive cases has reached 41,199, with 1,556 new cases announced by the state Department of Public Health.

As of Tuesday, Middlesex County continues to have the most coronavirus cases, with 9,621, followed by Suffolk at 8,669, Essex at 5,521 and Norfolk at 4,062.

More than 175,000 total tests have been performed in the state.

The average age of all of the state's coronavirus cases is 54, and there are more patients in their 50s than in any other age group.

The total number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized now stands at 3,872. The majority of those cases are over age 70. The average age of all cases requiring hospitalization is 68.

Most of the deaths reported so far in Massachusetts are in patients who are 80 or older. The average age of those who have died from the coronavirus is 81.

The deaths continue to be almost equally split between males and females, but nearly 98% of those who died had underlying conditions, and most had been hospitalized.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all Massachusetts public and private schools would remain closed through the end of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said remote learning will continue through the end of the school year.

“It’s the right thing do considering the facts on the ground at this point. At this point in time there is no authoritative guidance with respect to how to operate schools safely and how to get kids to and from school safely," he said.

Baker also announced that his order closing all non-emergency childcare programs will be extended until June 29, with the exception of those serving first responders, grocery store employees and other essential workers.