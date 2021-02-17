Mass. Seniors Between 65 and 74 Excited to Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Many in Massachusetts were relieved Wednesday to learn they would become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Residents 65 and older and those with two or more specific medical conditions can begin to make vaccine appointments Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced.

Sixty-nine-year-old Mary Joyner is one of the thousands of people who will qualify.

"I'm very excited, because I know that this vaccine is not a cure," she said. "It's a start."

She's ready to get out of her home in Lynn a little bit more.

"My big thing is being able to see everybody," she said. "I miss the fellowship, seeing one another face to face."

Seventy-two-year-old Maria Catalano also found out Wednesday that she will be eligible for the shot on Thursday.

"I just want the vaccine ASAP," she said. "I have been waiting so patiently for my age group to be called."

"This is an important step," said Carolyn Villers, executive director of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council. "We have heard from many that have really been waiting for this moment."

It will mean another step forward for so many people.

"We've been looking forward to it for a year," said 67-year-old Bob Catalano, Mary's husband. "So Amen."

"Well, it will mean I can go out to a restaurant, eat inside and spend my money," Mary Catalano added. "It will mean we can socialize with our friends again."

She is not worried about navigating the state's website to secure an appointment.

"I have been practicing for the last three weeks," said the Peabody resident. "I've been practicing as though I'm 75."

Joyner says she won't even bother with the website.

"I heard from the governor that you can dial the 211," said Joyner. "I'm going to dial that, I'm not going online, so I won't be aggravated."