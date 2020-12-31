Mass. Sets Daily COVID Case Record

Massachusetts set a daily COVID-19 case record Thursday, reporting 6,887, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The previous single-day record was Dec. 3, though that day's report included nearly 700 backlogged cases. There were 7,424 cases reported on Dec. 26, but that included two days' worth of cases, since the Department of Public Health didn't report any on Christmas Day.

There have now been 359,445 cases confirmed in Massachusetts, with Thursday's 81 deaths bringing the toll to 12,157, according to health officials. Another 266 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has increased to 8.6%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 2,271. Of that number, 417 were listed as being in intensive care units and 240 are intubated, according to DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said about 78,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered statewide as of Tuesday, and an estimated 20,000 people who live and work at long-term care facilities should be vaccinated at one of 50 vaccination clinics by the end of this week.

"The progress obviously in this respect shows that while it is lumpy and bumpy, which we said it would be, it's moving forward and it speaks well with what's ahead with respect to 2021," he said.

Baker also asked people to avoid New Year's Eve parties.