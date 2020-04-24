Mass. Sports Leagues Cancel Spring Season

A growing number of sports leagues and organizations across Massachusetts have cancelled spring games and tournaments due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Friday it has cancelled all spring sports and tournaments for its 378 member schools.

The decision comes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that schools would stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

"Despite this disheartening but unavoidable action, it is paramount to applaud our constituents, principals, athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes for their positive power of example and cooperation during this unprecedented crisis," the association said in a written statement. "The 'life lessons' inherent in the games we play will be our resiliency to provide mental and physical strength to focus on the discipline and teamwork to make a difference in the challenging chapters in the Game of Life."

The Cape Cod Baseball League also announced Friday it would cancel its 2020 season.

"The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved," the league said in a written statement. "Following CDC guidelines and medical recommendations, the league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis."