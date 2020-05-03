Mass. State Parks Reach Capacity as Temps Climb; Officials Urge Social Distancing

Authorities on Sunday urged people to practice social distancing and temporarily closed multiple state parks as people flocked to natural areas with temperatures climbing in to the 70s.

At times throughout the day, authorities closed the parking areas at the state parks after the areas reached their maximum capacities.

Those parks included Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton, Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord, Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton and Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield.

Effective at 11:30AM, parking areas at Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton will be closed for at least two hours as the park has reached its maximum safe number of visitors. Continue checking @MassDCR on Twitter for park closure updates. — MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 3, 2020

Parks also faced closures on Saturday due the crowds, which formed despite Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home order in effect until May 18.

Some visitors said they were doing their best to practice social distancing.

"Doing the right thing, trying to social distance, you know I’m a teacher and that’s been difficult," said Peter Lundstrom, of Malden. "I’ve got my bag and I’m going to go on a 20 to 30 minute bike ride through Concord and Carlisle. Then I’m gonna come back and I got my swimsuit, and I’m gonna try my first swim of the season."

Heading out on the water at a @MassDCR boat ramp? Practice #COVID19 safety while boating. Stay 6 feet apart, be prepared for quick departures, and avoid any group gatherings or activities. Boat ramp/canoe launch use is limited to Mass. Residents only at this time. pic.twitter.com/BWdJa9VwZA — MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 3, 2020

With the beginning of May bringing a warmer weekend, some expressed a desire to enjoy the outdoors.

"This is closer to the city so there aren’t a ton of open places like this for people to get out and move around," Gina Restiano said. "The weather is nice and this was coming."

More than 100,000 people in New England have been infected with the virus, and Massachusetts has the majority of those cases, with 66,263 as of Saturday.