Mass. State Parks Hit Capacity Early as Heat, Coronavirus Complicate Beach Day

Two Massachusetts swimming areas have already had to close off their parking lots Saturday

By Jake Levin

Extreme heat has Bay State residents flocking to area beaches, ponds and parks this weekend.

But in the age of social distancing, capacity is limited. Early Saturday morning, two inland swimming areas temporarily closed their parking lots to ensure the number of visitors inside remains safe.

As of 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord and Cochituate State Park in Natick have shuttered their parking areas, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

With humidity also a factor all weekend long, and the forecast calling for even higher temperatures on Sunday, it's likely that many other beaches are going to have to keep a close eye on maintaining safe social distancing guidelines.

It's a message the Department of Conservation and Recreation has been repeating all summer.

