Mass. Still Has 0 Towns in COVID Red Zone; 82 New COVID Cases, 3 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 82 new coronavirus cases and another three deaths on Thursday as the number of towns in the high-risk red zone and moderate-risk yellow zone for COVID remained at zero.

Massachusetts' confirmed case total is now at 663,048, with the death toll standing at 17,593 since the start of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired Tuesday.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.4%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases held at 115. Of those currently hospitalized, 34 are listed as being in intensive care units and 18 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell again to 2,121 from 2,251 on Wednesday.

Nearly 8.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: over 4.3 million first shots and nearly 3.8 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as more than 267,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 4,042,011 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.