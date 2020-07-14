SCHOOLS

Mass. Teachers Unions Demand Phased Reopening for Schools

Teachers unions are calling for regular surveys of PPE at school districts, mask and social distance requirements, updated HVAC systems and COVID-positive protocols

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teachers unions in Massachusetts are demanding what they say is the same approach the state has taken with reopening the economy when it comes to going back to school.

The phased reopening is outlined in a Public School Reopening Proposal released Monday night by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers of Massachusetts and the Boston Teachers Union.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The process starts by giving teachers and educators time to prepare, allowing them to meet with students and families and then evaluate how the return to school is going over a six-week period.

They are also calling for health and safety guidelines that include surveying each district for the personal protective equipment needs, enforcing six feet of social distance, requiring masks at all times, checking and updating HVAC systems as needed and having protocols in place for positive cases of COVID-19.

The unions said that they are fighting for the health and safety of students through their proposals, which have support from 97% of over 300 MTA local association leaders.

Parents are raising concerns about what's next for schools for students with special needs.

"Our schools cannot go back to the conditions under which they operated before COVID-19 or we will fail our students, families, educators and communities at the time of their greatest need," the proposal states.

The unions will be negotiating their terms with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education over the coming weeks.

Local

Chelsea 2 hours ago

Car Crashes Into MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center, Forcing Evacuations

forecast 2 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Flooding Reported in NH as Storms Move Through Region

This article tagged under:

SCHOOLScoronavirusCOVIDreopening Massachusettsschool reopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us