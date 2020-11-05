Mass. to Release Updated Town-by-Town Coronavirus Risk Map Thursday

Massachusetts' latest weekly community-level data on the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be released on Thursday afternoon, including an updated town-by-town risk assessment map.

Last week's updated town-by-town COVID-19 risk assessment map had 121 communities included in the highest risk category for transmitting the virus, an increase of 44 from the previous week.

That means more than one-third of the state's 351 communities are currently in the map's red zone. Fifty-four new communities joined the list, while 10 moved off of it.

The release of the new town-by-town coronavirus risk data comes just hours before Gov. Charlie Baker's new coronavirus control measures are set to take effect.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, a stay-at-home advisory will be in effect for Massachusetts residents from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., on-site restaurant service and entertainment venues will need to close at 9:30 p.m., and indoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people.

Massachusetts reported 1,629 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 27 deaths. It's a return to last week's levels after a few days under 1,000.

There have now been 9,836 confirmed deaths and 158,937 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 226 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 1.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 502. Of that number, 109 were listed as being in intensive care units and 55 are intubated, according to DPH.