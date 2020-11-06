Starting Saturday, Massachusetts will start requiring that people arriving in the state from California stay in quarantine, the Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Under Massachusetts' travel order, state health officials will begin considering California at higher risk for travel starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Last week, Connecticut and New Jersey were taken off Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, days after they'd done the same for Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' full list of states deemed to be low risk as of Saturday now includes just six states, and the country's capital: Washington, D.C.; Hawaii; Maine; New Hampshire; New York; Vermont and Washington.

To be included on Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, one must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Travelers from states not on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.

There are some exemptions, including for people who are going to higher-risk states just to commute or go to school. See the full order, which includes exemptions, here.