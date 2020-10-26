Mass. to Send Out Second Round of Phone Alerts for 22 High-Risk COVID Communities

People who live in or near 22 Massachusetts communities at high risk for COVID-19 transmission will receive alerts Monday reminding them about coronavirus safety rules.

This will be the second time a Wireless Emergency Alert is being sent about the coronavirus in Massachusetts, a Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center spokesman said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Alerts will be sent out between 5 and 10 p.m. Monday to Acushnet, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Lowell, Malden, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Springfield, Waltham, Webster and Woburn. People who live in nearby communities may also receive the alert due to cell tower locations.

The first round of alerts was sent last week to phones in Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester.

"COVID is persistently high risk in these communities, and this alert is another important message to remind residents to remain vigilant - wear masks, get tested/stay home if they feel sick, stop having gatherings and practice social distancing," Tory Mazzola, communications director for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center, said in a statement.

In total, there are 77 Massachusetts cities and towns currently deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

10 communities in all received the message reminding people the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

The English version of Monday's alert will read:

MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19

It's part of Massachusetts' broader campaign to remind people to keep being vigilant about the pandemic, Mazzola said.

Read more about the alerts here, on the Massachusetts website.