Mass. Tops 800,000 Confirmed COVID Cases Through Pandemic

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths Thursday, as the number of total cases reported during the pandemic rose past 800,000.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 801,567 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,671.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.84% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell 509; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 168 are vaccinated, 147 are in intensive care units and 83 are intubated.

NBC10 Boston asked three top Boston doctors Tuesday about ivermectin, COVID vaccination guidelines for the immunocompromised and the latest on vaccines for children during the weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

More than 10.3 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5 million first shots, more than 4.4 million second shots and over 543,000 booster shots. There have been more than 320,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,751,045 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.