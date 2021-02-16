Mass Vaccination Site Opens at Worcester State University

The newest large-scale vaccination site in Massachusetts is now open in Worcester.

“I was nervous,” said Margaret Darling of Leicester. “I’m very glad I got it, everything is fine right now.”

People who are qualified for the vaccine are now able to get the Pfizer shot on the campus of Worcester State.

“Everyone has to take the vaccine,” said Stella Tagoe who received the shot Tuesday. “Beacuse it’s good for our own health so that we live in peace.”

This new vaccination site is not considered one of the state’s official mass vaccination sites, so younger people who accompany older residents cannot get the vaccine.

Primary care physicians say they feel squeezed out of the state’s vaccine rollout plan and they are trying to change that. They say getting the shot at your doctor’s office would not only be convenient, it would also help vaccinate some of the most vulnerable.

There’s no companion policy at the Worcester location.

“I’m glad I got it,” said Patrick Mahoney after receiving the vaccine Tuesday. “I can’t wait to get the second one.”

Five hundred people got the shot on day one, including Diane Markwoski, who says she’s looking forward to getting her life back.

“Going to bingo,” said the 80-year-old from Worcester. “There’s nothing left for us at our age, nothing, bingo and the casino, I’m a gambler, I don’t drink, I don’t swear, I got to gamble.”