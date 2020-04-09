Massachusetts’ Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 500, Amid Warnings of a Surge

Massachusetts reported 70 new coronavirus-related deaths and 2,151 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 503 deaths and 18,941 cases overall.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have continued to issue warnings that a surge in cases is expected within days or a few weeks.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health began including information on the race and ethnicity of the state's cases for the first time, though about 70% majority of that information was either unknown or missing on the first day.

Last week, Baker said the state was expecting as many as 172,000 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts over the course of the pandemic, with a potential peak in hospitalizations between April 10 and April 20.

And Thursday, Walsh said "the most crucial part of the outbreak" is beginning in Boston, and that residents would need to keep up their vigilance in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading more.