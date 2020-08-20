coronavirus outbreak

Massachusetts Courthouse Closes After Coronavirus Outbreak

In addition to the 10 New Bedford District Court employees who tested positive, 25 have tested negative for the disease and additional test results are pending, a trial court spokesperson says

Ten people who work at a Massachusetts courthouse have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the building will remain closed until further notice, according to a court official.

In addition to the 10 New Bedford District Court employees who tested positive, 25 have tested negative for the disease and additional test results are pending, trial court spokeswoman Jennifer Donahue told The Standard-Times.

The facility closed for cleaning and disinfecting last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Donahue said in an email Wednesday that court officials do not yet have a reopening date for the public.

"The Trial Court is analyzing the protocol in response to this situation and working with the Department of Public Health," she said, "There are still virtual hearings going on, and in-person matters for New Bedford are currently taking place in Fall River."

