Restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts are loosening Monday, allowing for outdoor dining, retail stores and child care programs to resume.

Gov. Baker announced Saturday that the state would enter Phase 2 of his reopening plan, but with a twist - he broke down Phase 2 into two steps.

In the first step of the second phase, which begins Monday, retail stores, child care, day camps, lodging, youth sports and outdoor seated dining are permitted to reopen.

The second step, which won't begin until health officials have determined enough progress has been made, will allow indoor dining at restaurants as well as the opening of nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy and tanning salons.

There will be strict requirements for masks and social distancing for businesses that reopen Monday. Hotels and motels will be allowed to accept all guests, not just essential workers.

Baker said Saturday that he's comfortable moving forward with reopening the economy because the state has recorded a fall in the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

As of Monday, Massachusetts health officials reported another 27 people with coronavirus died and 304 more tested positive. The state's death toll has risen to 7,316, while 103,436 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in the commonwealth.

The Department of Public Health moved the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations into "positive trend'' status for the first time on Friday. The state already reported that testing capacity and the rate of tests that come back positive were on a positive trajectory.

Businesses Prepare to Reopen

Businesses in the Merrimack Valley have been hit hard twice - first with the gas explosions in 2018 and now with the widespread closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still significantly less than if we were to be open as a full service dining restaurant, it’s a really social place and people come to reconnect with friends and family,” restaurant owner Danielle Berdahn said.

Berdahn, co-owner of Yella in Andover, said the pandemic has forced the restaurant to serve take-out only, bringing business down by as much as 50 percent.

"We cant wait to have people back," Berdahn said. "We really just love our customers so much. We have friendships with all of them - they’re what makes the business special."

While Berdahn said that she’s excited to have outdoor dining, the owners are still waiting on approval from the town to shut down the private street near them to make room for expansion.

Retailers, also allowed to open Monday with restrictions, have new safety measures in place. Royal Jewelers in Andover has been in business for more than 70 years and owner Steven Leed said he’s never seen anything like it.

"We have all new procedures with masks, sanitizing, we now have these shields between us and the rest of the store," Leed said. "All of that's in place but to see someone, talk to someone and see the expression in their eyes - we’re really happy about that."